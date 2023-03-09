Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

~Greenlane to supply an integrated desulfurization and water wash system for a new RNG project in Ohio~

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7.2 million (US$5.4 million) contract through Synthica St Bernard, LLC for a food waste to pipeline RNG project in Ohio, United States. Greenlane will supply an integrated sulfur removal and water wash system for upgrading biogas generated from food waste streams into pipeline-spec renewable natural gas ("RNG") for direct injection into the local natural gas pipeline network.

The project will process approximately 190,000 annual tons of organic waste from nearby food and beverage manufacturers. The project is expected to generate approximately 250,000 MMBtus (million Btus) of pipeline-quality RNG each year that will be injected into a local natural gas pipeline on the regional distribution system. Greenlane's order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

"We're excited to work with Synthica St. Bernard, LLC and have them select both our experience and industry-leading water wash system and integrated sulfur removal technology," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "Synthica St. Bernard, LLC is committed to providing its customers with reliable energy, and RNG is playing a more important role in that as well as helping them reduce their overall greenhouse gas emissions footprint and offer more sustainable energy products. Greenlane is proud to partner with Synthica St. Bernard, LLC in its quest to decarbonize operations."

About Synthica St. Bernard, LLC

Synthica St. Bernard, LLC is the first project company of a joint venture between a subsidiary of UGI Energy Services, LLC and Synthica Energy, LLC. UGI Energy Services LLC markets natural gas, electricity and liquid fuels to commercial, institutional and industrial customers at approximately 42,000 locations in eleven eastern states and Washington, D.C, United States. UGI Energy Services owns and operates natural gas midstream assets such as gas processing, liquefied natural gas storage and vaporization, underground storage fields, gathering, intra and interstate pipeline systems and compressor stations. These assets support the retail business as well as our electric generation assets, and peaking plants. To learn more about UGI Energy Services, visit: www.ugies.com .

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

For further information: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004; Brad Douville, CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]