GreenFirst Receives Approval to Graduate to the TSX

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) ("GreenFirst") is pleased to announce that it has received approval for the up-listing of GreenFirst's common shares (the "Common Shares") to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX at the opening of the markets on February 10, 2022. Upon listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will continue to trade under the symbol "GFP" and will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on the TSX.

"Graduating to the TSX big board is the logical next step in our plan to become a leading forestry company," said Paul Rivett, Chairman of the Board. "We are very thankful to the entire GreenFirst team for the tireless effort since our key strategic acquisition; we are only just beginning to see the potential for this great company. Our team will continue to seek opportunities to grow our business and increase investor awareness for the benefit of all of our shareholders."

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. We believe that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst has seven Sawmills in Ontario and Quebec and one Paper Mill in Ontario. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be an environmental leader in the global forestry industry.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca.

Forward Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and, while GreenFirst considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including those set out in GreenFirst's public disclosure record filed under its profile on www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. GreenFirst disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE GreenFirst Forest Products Inc.

For further information: Please contact: Investor Relations, (416) 775 2821