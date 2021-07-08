GreenFirst Publishes FAQ about Rights Offering and Rights begin Trading on TSXV

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) (TSXV: GFP.RT) ("GreenFirst") announces that its Rights began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the open of trading today under the symbol GFP.RT with a corresponding FIGI# of BBG011PNB9K4. The Rights are being issued pursuant to GreenFirst's previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering") for gross proceeds of up to approximately $167,500,000. The Rights Offering is being completed in connection with GreenFirst's acquisition of a portfolio of forest and paper product assets.

GreenFirst has also published a FAQ document on its website which contains a summary of certain key features of the Rights Offering. The FAQ document can be accessed by going to: https://gffp.ca/FAQ. The FAQ document should be read together with, and is qualified in its entirety by, GreenFirst's final prospectus dated July 2, 2021. The final prospectus can be found under GreenFirst's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst is a forest-first business, focused on environmentally sustainable forest management and lumber production. We believe that sustainable forest planting and harvesting, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term pursuit is to be a global leader in environmentally sustainable lumber. For more information, please visit: www.gffp.ca.

