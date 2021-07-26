GreenFirst Provides Market Update on Closing of Acquisition of Forest and Paper Products Assets

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) (TSXV: GFP.RT) ("GreenFirst") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of forest and paper products assets (the "Acquisition"), GreenFirst has now satisfied all of the conditions required to be satisfied by GreenFirst in order to close the Acquisition. GreenFirst achieved this milestone upon receipt from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") late last week of its conditional approval of the Acquisition.

The parties have made significant progress towards the closing of the Acquisition and continue to work on transitional and operational matters. GreenFirst expects that these other matters will be addressed in the coming weeks such that GreenFirst expects that the Acquisition will close by the end of August, 2021.

The next major milestone to closing the Acquisition is closing the previously announced rights offering which GreenFirst continues to expect will be completed on July 30, 2021. GreenFirst intends to provide investors with an update of the results of the rights offering prior to market open on August 3, 2021.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst is a forest-first business, focused on environmentally sustainable forest management and lumber production. We believe that sustainable forest planting and harvesting, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term pursuit is to be a global leader in environmentally sustainable lumber. For more information, please visit: www.gffp.ca.

