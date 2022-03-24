GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. Opens the Market

GreenFirst Forest Products is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The Company owns seven sawmills and one paper mill across Ontario and Quebec. GreenFirst is a significant lumber producer in Canada, having an annual lumber production capacity of 905MMfbm, with a goal to increase. GreenFirst's mills are located in rich wood baskets proudly operating over 9.2 million hectares of FSC® certified public and private Canadian forestlands (FSC®-C167905). The Company believes that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be a leader in the global forestry industry.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide St W.

