GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Paul Rivett, Chairman, GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. ("GreenFirst") (TSX: GFP) and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group congratulates GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. on its graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GFP)
GreenFirst Forest Products is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The Company owns seven sawmills and one paper mill across Ontario and Quebec. GreenFirst is a significant lumber producer in Canada, having an annual lumber production capacity of 905MMfbm, with a goal to increase. GreenFirst's mills are located in rich wood baskets proudly operating over 9.2 million hectares of FSC® certified public and private Canadian forestlands (FSC®-C167905). The Company believes that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be a leader in the global forestry industry.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca.

