GreenFirst Announces the Appointment of Michael Mitchell to the Board of Directors and the Resignation of Kyle Cerminara

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) ("GreenFirst") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Mitchell to the Board of Directors.

Michael has extensive experience as an institutional investor, asset manager, board advisor, founder and operator. He has been investing in both public and private markets for multiple decades, most recently as a Partner at Locust Wood Capital, which he retired from in 2019 after approximately 9 years with the firm in analytical positions in the consumer, industrial, real estate, and media industries. Prior to Locust Wood Capital, Michael was a senior analyst at Breeden Capital LP working with former SEC Chairman Richard C. Breeden. At Breeden Capital, Michael was primarily focused on consumer businesses and was actively involved in board engagements at Applebee's (Nasdaq: APPB) and Zale's Corp (NYSE: ZLC) as an advisor to the board. Prior to these roles, Michael worked as an analyst for Kellogg Capital Group, LLC, the private investment firm founded by Peter Kellogg, from 2005 to 2006. From 2004 to 2005, Michael served as an equity research analyst at Jefferies and Company, Inc. covering post-reorganization equities. Michael is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Children's Eye Care of Northern Colorado, P.C., a Pediatric Ophthalmology practice based in Fort Collins, CO, which he co-founded and operates with his wife Dr. Carolyn G. Mitchell. Additionally, he serves on the board of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE American: BTN) and the advisory board of the Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Michael to the Board. Michael brings to the Board valuable insights obtained through his extensive experience in the financial industry, including investing, capital allocation, finance, and financial analysis of public companies," said Paul Rivett, Chairman of the Board.

GreenFirst also wishes to announce that Kyle Cerminara has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Kyle for his contributions to GreenFirst and wishes him success in his future endeavours. "His experience and expertise were appreciated, he has been an integral member of GreenFirst and he will be missed," stated Paul Rivett.

"GreenFirst is well positioned to create value for shareholders," said Cerminara, former Chairman of GreenFirst and Founder of Fundamental Global, one of GreenFirst's largest shareholders. "I can't think of a more ideal director for the GreenFirst board than Mike," added Cerminara.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst is a forest-first business, focused on environmentally sustainable forest management and lumber production. We believe that sustainable forest planting and harvesting, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be a leader in the global forestry industry.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca.

