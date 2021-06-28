GreenFirst Announces Appointment of Rick Doman as CEO and Paul Rivett as Chairman

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) (GreenFirst or the Company) announces that, effective today, Rick Doman has replaced Larry G. Swets, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer of GreenFirst and Paul Rivett has replaced Kyle Cerminara as Chairman of the board of directors of GreenFirst (the Board). Both Larry G. Swets, Jr. and Kyle Cerminara will remain on the Board.

These changes were determined to be in the best interests of the Company going forward as GreenFirst transitions to a lumber and forestry company and moves towards the closing of the previously announced asset purchase transaction involving the acquisition of lumber and forestry assets of certain subsidiaries of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Rick Doman is seasoned executive with over 45 years of forestry and lumber experience, including with Doman Industries (currently named Western Forest Products Inc.). Mr. Doman also founded EACOM Timber Corporation where he served as the CEO, President and Chief Executive Officer and has been a director of GreenFirst since October 2020.

Paul Rivett is the Co-Owner of Nordstar Capital, which recently acquired Torstar Corporation. Mr. Rivett is the Chairman and Co-proprietor of Torstar Corporation. Prior to this, Mr. Rivett was President of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd. Mr. Rivett also sits on several boards, including Recipe Unlimited Corporation (TSX: RECP), VerticalScope Holdings, Inc. (TSX: FORA) and Chorus Aviation, Inc. (TSX: CHR). He has been a director of GreenFirst since October 22, 2020.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst is a forest-first business, focused on environmentally sustainable forest management and lumber production. We believe that sustainable forest planting and harvesting, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term pursuit is to be a global leader in environmentally sustainable lumber. For more information, please visit: www.gffp.ca.

