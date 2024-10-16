Greenbelt Environmental Services Secures Credit Facility to Support Growth and Innovation

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Greenbelt Environmental Services ("GES"), a leading provider of comprehensive waste and recycling solutions, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a new credit facility (the "Financing"). The Financing will enable GES to execute its strategic growth initiatives, including investments in capacity expansion and technological solutions to enhance the customer experience.

"We are pleased to secure this financing as it provides us with the flexibility to continue scaling our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Caesar Radicioni, CEO of GES. "This facility reaffirms the strength of our business model and our commitment to sustainability and innovation."

GES is recognized for its innovative waste management solutions that ensure compliance with LEED standards and governmental regulations while helping customers meet their sustainability objectives.

Acuity Capital Partners ("ACP"), an investment bank with a track record of facilitating successful financings, served as exclusive financial advisor to GES in connection with the Financing. ACP's expertise and collaborative approach were instrumental in helping GES obtain the Financing under terms that support its strategic growth plans.

About GES

GES is a leading Canadian provider of waste and recycling management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including collection and processing, equipment rentals, logistics management, waste audit reporting, and zero-waste consulting.

For more information about GES, please visit www.greenbeltenviro.com .

About ACP

ACP is an investment bank that provides small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") with access to advisory solutions typically reserved for large corporations. ACP levels the playing field for SMBs by delivering best-in-class advisory services in M&A, valuations, and corporate finance.

For more information about ACP, please visit www.acuitycapital.ca .

