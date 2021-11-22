Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Ticker "GSL"

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will begin trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "GSL".

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement which will be available at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc.

The Company is a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory that operates a Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory licensed testing lab facility in Davie, Florida which provides analytical testing services for state licensed cannabis and hemp growers, product formulators, processors, distributors and retailers. The Company provides industry-leading analysis and testing to the cannabis and hemp industry, under ISO-17025:2017 guidelines, to ensure consumers know the composition of cannabis and hemp they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through research, development and standardization.

For further information: Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc., Paul Crage, CEO and Director, Email: [email protected]