Green Schools Program receives federal funding to improve energy efficiency in Alberta schools and universities

"We are excited for the many Alberta participants in the Green Schools Program. Schools have told us they want operating efficiency, improved learning environments and a reduced carbon footprint however budgets frustrate these goals. The Green Schools Program enhanced with granting and our Rent Energy financing program is the immediate solution. We thank the Government of Canada for their support and congratulate the Green Schools participants." Jim Goldmann, CEO

Aenergy Capital is a merchant bank for Canadian communities, institutions and companies. In partnership with industry leaders, we advise, develop and finance environmental, energy efficiency and renewable generation projects.

Five Edmonton schools were early adopters of the City's Building Energy Benchmarking Program and the information from these schools set the foundation for Aenergy Capital's Green Schools Program.

"Aenergy Capital's program is helping us better understand the energy performance of school buildings across our city through this benchmarking initiative," says Mark Brostrom, Director of City Environmental Strategies at the City of Edmonton. "As a result of Aenergy Capital leadership, participating schools will be undergoing significant energy efficiency retrofits to reduce their carbon footprint. Programs such as this are critical to our children's future and to Edmonton's transition to a low-carbon, energy-efficient City."

The Green Schools Federal funding comes from the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Challenge Fund, which invests in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, encourage energy savings and create green jobs.

The project work begins immediately and will conclude by March 31, 2022. Once completed, the program will result in 1,847,193 GJ of cumulative energy savings and 203,384 tCO2e of cumulative greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions, equivalent to taking 44,214 cars off the road.

