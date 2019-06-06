Green Mountain 3MW Capacity Extension goes live at Telemark Data Center with Schneider Electric EcoStruxureTᴹ Modular Data Centers

"Norway is becoming a key destination as customers concerned about the sustainability of their data center services seek to increase their use of renewable power sources and avail of abundant free cooling supplies," said Tor Kristian Gyland, CEO, Green Mountain AS. "The integrated solution provided by Schneider Electric incorporates the latest high efficiency physical infrastructure together with IoT-driven EcoStruxure management software for ongoing reliable and efficient data center operations."

Dave Johnson, EVP of Schneider Electric's Secure Power Division said, "As a global leader and innovator, Schneider Electric has played a principal role in advancing the way that today's data centers are designed, built and managed. We were delighted to have worked with Green Mountain to bring this new capacity onstream in a timely fashion, underscoring the benefits of factory-engineering, pre-testing and faster on-site installation which prefab delivers."

Prefabricated data center solution reduces risk in design and construction

Towards the end of 2018, Green Mountain announced the expansion of its two high profile data center developments to deliver 4MW at Stavanger and a further 3MW at Telemark. To facilitate the capacity increases, Green Mountain awarded Schneider Electric €10M to deliver a complete solution utilising the competencies of the company's Energy Management business unit. The two companies had history having collaborated to launch Green Mountain's high efficiency and highly secure DC1-Stavanger facility.

The new capacity has been enabled by a Schneider Electric turnkey solution comprising 15 state-of-the-art EcoStruxure Modular Data Center Power and Cooling modules, together with MV & LV switchgear and EcoStruxure management software. The equipment was factory assembled and tested at Schneider Electric's new Barcelona facility, and delivered to site via road transportation.

The modules supplied to Green Mountain incorporate Schneider Electric's latest innovations in air economised cooling, as well as high efficiency UPS with Li-Ion battery back-up. Schneider Electric is unique in being able to offer in-house a substantial proportion of the electrical and cooling infrastructure, from MV and LV switchgear to power protection and distribution, and cooling plant. Green Mountain will also be expanding its use of Schneider Electric solution to manage its data center operations.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

About Green Mountain

Green Mountain AS is a data center company specialized in delivering high-end data center services to demanding enterprise and wholesale customers around the world. The company currently operate two data centers in Norway; DC1-Stavanger at Rennesøy just outside Stavanger and DC2-Telemark at Rjukan. Both data centers are Tier III certified by Uptime Institute for design and facility. Existing customers include banks, IT service providers, government agencies and large enterprises.

Satisfied customers are the most important goal of our business and data center services has been delivered with 100% uptime since the start. We are very transparent about the quality of our services to our customers as trust is fundamental for our business. Security is at the highest level, and the company is ISO 27001 Information security management certified.

Operations are delivered by a very enthusiastic and skilled team of data center engineers and service managers. We aim to be the most professional data center operator in the market and encourage knowledge and training to raise the skill of our personnel. Operational efficiency is achieved through extensive use of automation, and a well built and maintained infrastructure that has a high degree of autonomy, fault tolerance, and self-healing capabilities. Green Mountain AS is ISO 9001 Quality management certified.

Our data centers are very energy efficient and use 100% renewable power combined with the lowest power prices in Europe, making them the greenest data centers in the world. ISO 14001 Environmental management certification is also in place.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator, and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity, and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. www.schneider-electric.com

