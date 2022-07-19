Green infrastructure improvements to benefit residents in Antigonish County

ANTIGONISH COUNTY, NS, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso; the Honourable Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables; and Owen McCarron, Warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, announced funding for two green community infrastructure projects in Antigonish.

Part of the funding announced today will be used to upgrade nine community buildings, including six community centres, to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. These improvements include replacing heating systems, lighting, and installing solar panels on each building to reach net-zero energy once the retrofits are completed. The project will offset the municipality's carbon footprint through the production of a total of 297 kW of renewable solar energy.

Funding will also support improvements to active transportation infrastructure in Antigonish. The project includes the construction of a multi-use pathway along the Trunk 4 transportation corridor between Beech Hill Road and Addington Forks Road. The new pathway system will be approximately five kilometres long and provide opportunities for walking and cycling. Once complete, this project will become part of the Blue Route, a province-wide network of bicycle infrastructure that helps Nova Scotians to travel between communities, stay active, and reduce their carbon footprints.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9.5 million towards these projects. The Government of Nova Scotia is providing more than $7.4 million and the County of Antigonish is contributing over $2.4 million.

"These projects will create jobs, make Antigonish a more vibrant and dynamic place to live, and help make the County more environmentally sustainable. It is extraordinary to see yet another investment of this magnitude from the federal government reaching Antigonish."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Working together to adapt to climate change is essential to building a better, more resilient future for everyone. Today's announcement in energy efficient community buildings and active transportation shows Nova Scotians' commitment to addressing climate change right here at home. Their efforts will encourage the next generation to continue to build a greener future for our community."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

"Nova Scotia is a national leader in fighting climate change. Transitioning to more renewable energy sources like solar power and encouraging active transportation are just some of the many actions propelling us toward our ambitious goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050."

The Honourable Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"Partnership is key, these projects are an example of three levels of government working together with community for long term sustainability. We are striving for net zero in nine community buildings, six of which are community centres in Antigonish County. These buildings will see a real reduction in operational costs, a fantastic way to support them and the volunteers that keep them going. This along with the development of an Active Transportation (AT) Corridor will connect people and places, encourage active living, and build community. This AT Corridor will connect with the Town's AT pathways, another example of local partnership. Both projects are reducing GHG emissions and building local resilience to climate change. We are excited about actively offsetting our communities' carbon footprint and showing how rural communities can lead by example."

Owen McCarron, Warden of the Municipality of Antigonish County

