Green Impact Partners Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP" or the "Company") reports that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate 375,772 stock options ("Options") and 322,917 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to executive officers and management of the Company. The board of directors of the Company has additionally approved the grant of 55,926 Options and 48,320 RSUs to the independent directors of the Company. All of the Options have been granted with an exercise price of $5.00 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the date preceding the date of grant. All of the Options approved have a term of eight years from the date of grant and vest three years from the date of grant. One third of the RSUs granted vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Green Impact Partners

GIP is a publicly traded TSXV clean energy company. GIP is focused on leading the transition to a green and sustainable economy through an RNG focused strategy. GIP seeks to be impactful partners in a green, more sustainable future by optimizing late-stage technology to repurpose by-products into clean energy via RNG and other value-added substances.

