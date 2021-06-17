Green Bond Fund Presents Avenue for Canadian Investors to Join Global Transition to Net Zero

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Genus Capital Management, an Impact Investing Asset Manager based in Vancouver has launched one of the first globally-oriented green bond fund offering available to Canadians.

A growing number of sustainable investors are challenging the status-quo and influence of capital allocation, not only to maximize profits but to go one step further and simultaneously maximize environmental benefits.

Enter green bonds, the most popular form of impact bonds and a driving force behind financing climate-related change.

"We see this as a hedge against the crisis of climate change, especially a hedge on the climate transition."

- Mike Thiessen, Partner, Director of Sustainable Investment,

Genus Capital Management

The phenomenal growth of green bonds has acted as a proof of concept for broader environmental, social and governance causes (ESG), most notably supporting financing for social purposes as well.

The newest addition to the green bond market is Genus' Global Impact Bond Fund, which can invest not only in green bonds, but also in social and other types of sustainable bonds. The proceeds of the green bonds will fund green projects around the world. These projects could be in renewable energy or low carbon infrastructure.

"The Impact Bond Fund strives to make an environmental impact, in areas such as renewable energy or green buildings, while making a solid financial return."

- Simon Senecal, Partner, Portfolio Manager, Responsible Investment,

Alpha Fixe Capital

The fund is managed by Alpha Fixe Capital, one of Canada's leaders in green bond management, giving investors an opportunity to invest in a spread of impactful sustainable bonds, with 29.61% in the renewable energy sector, 17.69% in low-carbon buildings and 15.32% going towards the development of energy efficient public transportation to name a few (as of May 27th, 2021).

About:

Genus Capital Management is a Certified B Corp asset manager that has been at the forefront of sustainable investing for over 30 years. Impact investing has grown to become the core of Genus' offerings after decades of evolution. Adapting to changing needs of clients and taking action in new markets has been the key to how we have gained and maintained leadership in the market.

