Green Beret and SWAT Officer Trevor Thrasher Launches Executive Self-Security Program Amid Rise in Threats to Corporate Leaders

OSS: Threat-Proof Executive Masterclass Equips Business Professionals with Tools for Personal Safety, Family Protection, and Crisis Leadership

OMAHA, Neb., July 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- With workplace violence, urban crime, and targeted attacks on executives on the rise, high-performing professionals are finding themselves increasingly vulnerable and underprepared. In response, U.S. Army Green Beret, SWAT and street crimes officer, and international counter-terrorism contractor, Trevor Thrasher has launched the OSS: Threat-Proof Executive Masterclass, an elite, immersive coaching program designed to empower corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals to take control of their personal safety and that of their families.

Trevor Thrasher

The Masterclass combines on-demand modules with live coaching, delivering practical self-security training modeled after principles used by elite law enforcement, military, and executive protection units. Designed for today's evolving threat landscape, it teaches high-level situational awareness, tactical thinking, and leadership under pressure.

According to a 2024 Securonix report, 76% of organizations faced direct threats to their executive teams. A separate 2023 PwC survey noted a 64% year-over-year rise in overall threats against executives and employees.

"Everyone is their own first responder," said Thrasher. "Too many people rely on luck or 911 for protection. That's no longer good enough. If you lead in the boardroom, it's time to lead in your own safety too."

Built around Thrasher's Street S.M.A.A.R.T.S.™ framework, the OSS Masterclass offers real-world strategies drawn from decades of frontline experience. The program avoids fantasy-style tactical hype, instead focusing on high-return techniques professionals can apply immediately.

The OSS Masterclass Includes:

Weekly self-paced training and live tactical briefings

Real-world scenarios and 'done-with-you' coaching

Daily micro-drills and actionable weekly goals

Proven strategies for urban threats, home defense, and active attacker response

Already used by Fortune 100 leaders, law enforcement units, and executive protection teams, the OSS Masterclass offers an alternative to costly full-time security services. With agents often costing $250,000 or more annually, this program provides proactive readiness without high overhead or visibility.

To subscribe for safety insights, visit: https://threatproof.substack.com or register at trevorthrashercoach.com.

About Trevor Thrasher

Trevor Thrasher is a retired Green Beret, SWAT officer, and international counter-terrorism trainer. As founder of Grey Group LLC, he has trained over 30,000 professionals from law enforcement, special operations, and the corporate world. His programs replace fear and guesswork with confidence and decisive action.

Media Contact

Trevor S. Thrasher

Founder, Grey Group LLC

[email protected]

(402) 881-2417

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738353/Trevor_Thrasher.jpg

SOURCE Trevor Thrasher