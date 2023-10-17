Green Beaver Ramping Up Production of First-Ever Aluminum-Free Antiperspirant to Reach More Canadians from Coast to Coast

Disrupting the deodorant and antiperspirant markets, Green Beaver's NaturaDri ™ technology is what powers the first and only 100% natural and aluminum-free antiperspirant.

HAWKESBURY, ON, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian personal care brand Green Beaver continued to refine its natural deodorant formula over the years, which led to the development of NaturaDri ™, the core technology for the first aluminum-free antiperspirant.

Like a breath of fresh air sweeping through the antiperspirant space, Green Beaver has done what no other antiperspirant has been able to achieve: dry underarms without aluminum. Green Beaver's aluminum-free antiperspirant is clinically proven to provide odour and wetness protection and is certified COSMOS NATURAL by Ecocert Greenlife.

Deodorants and antiperspirants are different. While both combat bad odours, only antiperspirants can inhibit sweating. Some choose deodorants because they don't contain aluminum but must tolerate sweating. Those who wish to avoid sweating had to rely on aluminum-based antiperspirants, the active ingredient responsible for preventing perspiration.

Green Beaver's innovative NaturaDri ™ technology absorbs moisture and creates a barrier on the surface of the skin, whereas traditional antiperspirants use aluminum salts that dissolve into pores to create plugs that prevent sweat from being released.

Green Beaver was co-founded in 2002 by two Canadian scientists, Alain Ménard and Karen Clark. In preparing for the arrival of their first-born child, they decided to cleanse their home of harmful chemicals and wanted to do something about it. They transformed part of their kitchen into a laboratory where they made their own natural products using ingredients from their pantry. Their hobby became their purpose.

"Using a 100% natural product and staying dry shouldn't be an either-or-scenario," emphasizes Alain Ménard, President and co-founder of Green Beaver. "Deodorants are naturally free of aluminum, but we wanted to create the first aluminum-free antiperspirant. For those that don't want to smell or sweat, it allows them to stay dry without aluminum."

Clinical testing was conducted in Montreal at Evalulab for Green Beaver's Natural Aluminum-Free Antiperspirant. Testing carried out by experts determined that the NaturaDri™ technology provided 24-hour odour protection.

