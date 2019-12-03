Green & Black's Unveils Sleek, New Packaging Design, Just in Time for The Holidays!

The refreshed look remains true to the brand's founding principles and comes without compromising stringent ethical production standards and the delicious taste customers have come to expect. In fact, the hand-selected, ethically sourced cocoa beans that are used to make Green & Black's exceptional chocolate are now embossed and feature prominently in the new design. The new packing features a familiar colour palette that sits at the heart of the brand and represents a balance of nature and indulgence. From white chocolate with Madagascan vanilla, to dark chocolate with 85% cocoa, these redesigned organic chocolate bars will impress even the most sophisticated palate.

"Although the packaging brings change to the iconic look of Green & Black's collection, Canadians can expect to enjoy the same delicious recipe that they know and love. What better time than during the holiday season to enjoy a little extra sweetness?" says Stefania Galvis Villegas, Category Development Manager America Exports at Green & Black's.

Delight Guests with Decadent Chocolate Charcuterie

To celebrate the launch of the elegant new packaging, Green & Black's is inspiring Canadians to try something new this holiday season – chocolate charcuterie! From sweet to savoury, the options are endless, so why not combine all the flavour chocolate has to offer on one tasty board? With a variety of flavour profiles, textures and delicious nibbles, a carefully curated charcuterie board is a simple way to share a beautiful spread that has a little bit of something for everyone.

Pairing a mix of savoury premium ingredients with Green & Black's chocolate allows you to create a unique board that combines different flavours to suit everyone's palate. The holiday season is all about the festivities, entertaining and indulgence – so why not show your guests how the perfect pairing starts with great chocolate. Whether hosting an intimate family gathering or heading to an annual potluck dinner with friends, Green & Black's is proving that chocolate is the ultimate pairing for all your holiday festivities.



Spread Holiday Cheer with Premium Chocolate

Green & Black's has something for every palate including unique flavours like the hazelnut and currant made with roasted hazelnuts, and butterscotch filled with rich notes of toffee. Imported from the UK and available in ten unique flavours, Green & Black's indulgent organic chocolate is the perfect treat for your loved ones this holiday season.

Milk Dark Milk Chocolate Burnt Toffee Dark Chocolate Butterscotch Milk Chocolate Ginger Dark Chocolate Almond Milk Chocolate 70% Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Milk Chocolate 85% Dark Chocolate White Chocolate Hazelnut and Currant Dark Chocolate

Green & Black's products are available at natural health and organic food shops, independent specialty food stores and select major retailers such as Whole Foods, Metro, Sobey's, Bulk Barn and Loblaws. Look for Green & Black's products in the natural food or specialty chocolate section (MSRP: $4.69).

About Green & Black's

In 1991, Green & Black's was launched - a high quality, dark organic chocolate bar, packed with 70% cocoa solids. Founded by husband and wife team Craig Sams and Jo Fairley, Green & Black's was born in their flat in Portobello Road. The Green & Black's brand has continued to expand and innovate whilst maintaining their uncompromising values on ethics and quality, with a portfolio comprising of delicious chocolate bars, and beautiful gifts which sit alongside their iconic classic organic range. Green & Black's is committed to creating great tasting, innovative and ethically sourced chocolate. For further information on Green & Black's and to learn more about the brand's history and ethical production of premium chocolate, please visit http://www.greenandblacks.co.uk

