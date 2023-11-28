Green & Black's Premium Chocolate Launches Smooth: A Delicious Indulgence for the Holiday Season

Green & Black's Smooth flavours are revolutionizing the dark chocolate category

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Just in time for the holiday season Green & Black's, the renowned premium organic chocolate brand, is thrilled to introduce its newest addition to the Canadian market: Smooth. Two new exciting Smooth flavours, Plain 50% Cocoa and a refreshing Mint 50% Cocoa, are coming soon to shelves across the country.

The launch of Green & Black's Smooth is a game-changer, appealing to both dark chocolate enthusiasts and those who have stayed away from it due to its bitterness. The bars ingeniously bridge the gap between dark and milk chocolate offerings, inviting more chocolate lovers to indulge in quality, organic delights for holiday gatherings, gift giving and more during the festive season.

Sophie Evans, Brand Manager, Green & Black's at Mondelēz International shares her excitement about the innovation, stating: "We're thrilled to be bringing the Green & Black's Organic Smooth range, an innovative creation of 50% cocoa mass, to the Canadian market. The Smooth bars have been thoughtfully crafted to attract these dark chocolate aspirants, providing a perfectly balanced intensity of our finest organic and ethically sourced sun-dried cocoa beans for a deliciously smooth, less bitter dark chocolate."

The new Smooth bars boast a five on the Intensity Scale introduced by Green & Black's in 2021, a unique rating system that evaluates the organic chocolate bar range on a scale of one to ten based on each chocolate bar's varying degrees of cocoa, sweetness, and flavour intensity. Smooth bars provide the perfect stepping stone for consumers interested in transitioning to higher percentages of cocoa, while still experiencing mid-range flavour intensity and sweetness.

Retailers now have the opportunity to stock up on the new varieties of Green & Black's Organic Smooth chocolate range complementing their existing Green & Black's Organic bars. By incorporating Smooth into their offerings, retailers can cater to diverse taste preferences, making it a delightful addition to holiday selections.

About Mondelēz International:

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, Mondelēz International is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

