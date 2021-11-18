Green & Black's invites Canadians to explore their taste palates with the launch of its new Intensity Scale

The new Intensity Scale measures degrees of cocoa, sweetness and flavour intensity, helping chocolate lovers find the perfect Green & Black's Organic bar that suits their taste preference

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Green & Black's premium, ethically sourced, organic chocolate invites Canadian consumers to experience the brand like never before. Celebrating 30 years as renowned tastemakers, the brand is elevating the way we indulge and enjoy Green & Black's premium chocolate with the launch of their new Intensity Scale. The Intensity Scale, located on the front of each pack, invites people to discover which Green & Black's Organic chocolate bars are best suited to their individual taste preference, allowing them to create their own unique moments of delicious enjoyment.

Developed alongside taste experts including Brandt Maybury, Green & Black's Taste Ambassador, the Intensity Scale was created to bring each bar's unique balance of delicious taste cues to life. The scale measures three attributes: the degree of cocoa, levels of sweetness, and the flavour intensity, which together determine the overall taste of the chocolate and informs peoples' chocolate preference.

"Many people know and love Green & Black's for the intense, rich character of our dark chocolate which we first launched in 1991," said Brandt Maybury, Green & Black's Taste Ambassador. "However, what we've noticed is that consumers aren't necessarily aware that Green & Black's has a wide variety of chocolates that span a broad spectrum of intensity. The Intensity Scale was developed to help guide people and allow them to find a bar that matches their taste preference. Whether you love the creamy, sweet character of our vanilla-rich white chocolate, the indulgent, buttery nature of our milk chocolate butterscotch bar, or rich character of our dark chocolate, there's a favourite for everyone in the Green & Black's range."

From White to Milk to Dark 85%, the Intensity Scale invites people to explore the many different flavours of Green & Black's chocolate. Each bar in the Organic range is rated from one to ten on the Intensity Scale, whereby the higher the number, the higher the intensity. Using each bar's varying degrees of cocoa, sweetness and flavour intensity, the scale helps people navigate through the Green & Black's Organic range, guiding them to the perfect flavour which meets their individual taste preference.

Since its founding, Green & Black's has been committed to creating high quality, delicious chocolate that is a treat for the senses. From the launch of the first Organic chocolate on the market, to the new Intensity Scale, simple ingredients, and organic and sustainable flavours have always been at the heart of the brand.

Green & Black's Intensity Scale will feature on the new packaging of Green & Black's Organic bars, available in stores nationwide now.

About Green & Black's

In 1991 the UK's first 70% chocolate bar was launched by Green & Black's - a high quality, dark chocolate bar, packed with 70% cocoa solids. Founded by husband-and-wife team Craig Sams and Jo Fairley, Green & Black's was born in their flat in Portobello Road. The Green & Black's brand has continued to expand and innovate maintaining their uncompromising values on ethics and quality. With a portfolio comprising of delicious chocolate bars, beautiful gifts and mouthwatering Easter eggs, Green & Black's is committed to creating great tasting, innovative and ethically sourced chocolate. For further information on Green & Black's and to learn more about the brand's history and ethical production of premium chocolate, please visit www.greenandblacks.com

For further information: Jordan Blumberg, Strategic Objectives,

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Green & Black’s

