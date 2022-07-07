Green Ammonia Market Looks Optimistic as Efforts to Boost Clean Energy Rise

For further information on this analysis, please click here .

"The production of green ammonia through renewable energy sources has gained attention globally as it helps emit low carbon and reduces the environmental impact," said Amit Rawat, TechVision Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, favorable government policies and subsidies will encourage the expansion of the renewable energy sector to meet the feedstock demand for green ammonia production."

Rawat added: "With the clean energy transition and circular economies at the forefront, companies should focus on developing low-emission agricultural input, chemical intermediates, and fuel in line with this. Governments' focus on developing a hydrogen economy and relevant infrastructure worldwide will encourage the production of ammonia from hydrogen. This trend will lead ammonia manufacturers to collaborate with technology firms for innovation that will enhance technology adoption at a mass commercial scale."

Organizations' move to adopt technology to produce green ammonia and achieve a 30% reduction in emissions by 2030 will present lucrative growth opportunities, for instance:

Producers and renewable sectors can form strategic partnerships to invest in technologies that utilize renewable energy to produce green ammonia.

to invest in technologies that utilize renewable energy to produce green ammonia. Companies can leverage favorable government policies in line with climate targets and boost the domestic output of green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing.

in line with climate targets and boost the domestic output of green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing. Ammonia manufacturers and renewable energy companies' research efforts will play a vital role in transforming the prospects of the electrochemical production and chemical looping processes for green ammonia.

