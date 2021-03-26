Greed Drives Fraud - Fraud Threatens Safety

'For corrupt contractors, the goal is maximum profits'

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - With safety being priority number one, The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario is announcing today that we are standing up and joining workers across North America for 'Tax Fraud Days of Action' April 14-17, 2021.

Construction industry tax fraud cheats only invest in themselves, and those that undermine legislation, skirt workers health and safety protocols, and avoid Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) often cut corners with safety too.

According to Mark Beardsworth, MRCO Assistant Executive Secretary-Treasurer, "Safety is our highest priority. We develop safety partnerships with contractors and owners to protect the health and safety of our millwrights — and to safeguard owners' investments. UBC millwrights and our partners approach their work with unmatched safety, reliability, respect, professionalism and leadership. Our goal is to maintain safety as the highest priority while keeping productivity moving."

A new study by the institute for Work and Health has found that lost-time injury claims to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) are 31 per cent lower on unionized building trade construction projects than they are in a non-union environment.

It is no secret that corrupt tax fraud contractors erode safety protocols. It is time for all of us to stand up against tax fraud in the construction industry. Learn more about how you can help protect construction workers and their families at www.stopthefraud.ca

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario. We represent thousands of woman and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery, UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

