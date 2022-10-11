TRURO, NS, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Greco Pizza, Atlantic Canada's leading Pizza Chain, has partnered with Maritime Madness to heat things up this Halloween season with the launch of Pizza Roulette.

Grinner's Food Systems, Director of Marketing & eCommerce, Catherine Coughlan said, "Having Greco Pizza at birthdays, family gatherings and get-togethers with friends is a tradition for Atlantic Canadians, especially for events like Halloween. This year, we are launching for the Halloween season a spicy twist to your favourite Greco pizza."

When ordering a pizza, customers can choose to play Pizza Roulette and one slice will be injected with one of Maritime's Madness hottest hot sauces, the Giv'er Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce. The catch – customers will not know which slice it is. "This is a must-have at any get-together, party or event over the next few weeks. Get your friends and family together and play if you dare", added Coughlan.

Available at all Greco Pizza and Greco Pizza Xpress Locations in Atlantic Canada and Ontario, pizza lovers can place their order online at Greco.ca or 310-3030 from October 11 – October 31 and choose to play Pizza Roulette on any Medium, Large or Party pizza. The staff at the pizzeria will randomly pick one of the slices of the pizza and inject Giv'er Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce, under the toppings of that slice.

Amiel Leblanc, President of Maritime Madness said, "We are excited to partner with Greco Pizza on this promotion and Pizza Roulette is a fun challenge we think everyone will love playing – if they can handle the heat. Giv'er is one of the hottest hot sauces in our collection and for those that love hot sauce; it is one of our most popular.

Each Pizza Roulette pizza comes with a warning sticker on the pizza box as Ghost Peppers are among the hottest in the world. Pizza Roulette is not recommended for children under 13, or for persons with sensitivities to spicy foods or hot peppers.

"Partnering with local companies is important to us and Maritime Madness, located in Prince Edward Island, makes some of the best sauces we have ever tasted", said Don Moore, President of Grinner's Food Systems. "This promotion gives our customers a bit of fun and something completely different, if they are brave enough. It also ties in well with the Halloween season", Moore said.

About Greco Pizza

The first Greco restaurant opened in 1977 and today there are over 110 locations, throughout Atlantic Canada. This beloved brand has been ranked Atlantic Canada's favourite pizza chain for more than 45 years and is the leading pizza chain in Atlantic Canada. Greco Pizza is famous for its Pizza, Garlic Fingers, Free Flavoured Crust and Donairs. The meat in a Greco Donair is seasoned with the same old-world flavours used in their first location, almost 45 years ago. Greco Pizza also offers gluten-free, cauliflower crust for pizza lovers with specific dietary needs. For more information, please visit Greco.ca and social media pages Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

About Maritime Madness

Maritime Madness is celebrating 20 years of "Cooking up Craziness" this year. Everything is made in-house and shipped from their own facility in rural Prince Edward Island. They are in 400+ retailers across Canada, and with over 4,000 great (and sometimes comical) reviews on their website, you can really see why they continue to grow year over year. With over 40 sauces to choose from, they have a heat level and flavour profile for everyone. For more information, please visit www.maritimemadness.com or chat with them on all the socials.

For further information: Catherine Coughlan, Director of Marketing & eCommerce, Grinner's Food Systems, [email protected]