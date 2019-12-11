Greater Vancouver Food Bank In Desperate Need of Weekly Volunteers

Hub volunteers create a warm, dignified and welcoming environment where clients can select fresh and non-perishable items for themselves and their families in addition to connecting with resources in their community. Making new friends and seeing old ones every week provides a stable, consistent place many rely on for breaking the cycle of social isolation. We are extremely grateful for these volunteers, but need more to continue offering this critical service.

Each food hub is unique and caters to the diverse needs of their community with invaluable input from site hosts. If you speak a second language, enjoy working with people or simply want to be a part of a team that cares about their community this is the role for you!

Community Food Hubs in critical need of volunteer support are:

Southside Community Church-7135 Walker Ave, Burnaby

St. Margaret's Cedar Cottage Church-1530 East 22 nd Ave, Vancouver

Ave, New West Community Food Hub-613 Queens Ave, New Westminster

"Our weekly food hubs are not only a place for people to access food but they are places to build community and connect with resources like nurses, diecticians and tax help" says David Long, Greater Vancouver Food Bank CEO, "We've hit a critical gap in weekly volunteers for our food hubs and are appealing to the public for support to ensure we are able to deliver this important service to the communities we serve."

"You can really help people, and I love giving food because it helps my community and is an important part of my culture. I feel so elated when I leave here (North Shore Neighbourhood House) knowing that I've been able to give people healthy fruits and vegetables," Sylvie, North Shore Neighbourhood volunteer.

"Volunteering at the Food Bank has certainly become one of the highlights of my week". Alex, Kiwassa Neighbourhood House Community Food Hub volunteer.

If you or anyone you know has a few hours to spare each week, or every other week, Rebecca, our volunteer coordinator would love to hear from you! Email: volunteer@foodbank.bc.ca or call: 604-880-7073.

About the Greater Vancouver Food Bank:

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is a non-profit organization with a mission to build strong, connected communities through the power of food. We provide access to quality, nutritious food for over 8,000 people weekly through 13 food locations as well as indirect support to 73 community agency partners located in Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster and the North Shore. The GVFB relies entirely on donations to provide food support and receives no government funding. We are committed to our vision of accessible, healthy and sustainable food for all and proactively work to alleviate hunger in our communities.

For further information: Media Contact: Caroline Manuel, 604-830-9792, carolinem@foodbank.bc.ca

