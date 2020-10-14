MONTRÉAL, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - With many Quebecers having to adopt remote work during the pandemic, the use of electronic devices has been rising. However, the following question remains: what will happen to the electronic products that are obsolete or no longer work? For Québec Waste Reduction Week, which runs from October 17 to 25, the Electronic Products Recycling Association of Québec (EPRA-Québec) wants to raise awareness among the population about the importance of recycling old electronics in an environmentally responsible way.

Martin Carli's call to the population

"As telework takes off in Québec, it is essential that each one of us does the right thing with those computers and monitors that we replaced over the last months with new devices. What matters is that we take the time to safely recycle our old devices by bringing them, free of charge, to any one of the close to 1,000 authorized drop-off points located in all regions of Québec. And since we are spending more time at home, why not take the opportunity to do a big cleanup in the basement and also recycle those old TVs, DVD players, and sound systems?" says scientist Martin Carli. "Due to the exceptional health measures that are in place, it is a good idea to make sure that the nearest drop-off point is open prior to departure. If it is not the case, then we invite you to hold on to your old electronics for a while. The important thing is that we don't throw them out in the garbage or put them at the curbside or in the recycling bin." In 2019 alone, each Quebecer recycled an average of 2.5 kg, that's over 20,000 tonnes of electronic products recycled or directed for reuse.

To recover precious natural resources

Responsibly recycling old electronic devices contributes to our collective effort for the environment as well as helps to divert materials from landfills and to prevent them from being illegally exported or handled by irresponsible recyclers. Furthermore, when Quebecers bring their old electronics to an authorized drop-off point, they contribute to the recovery of resources, such as glass, plastic, gold, silver, copper and palladium, many of which can be reused over and over without losing their properties.

EPRA-Québec is pleased to see that many Quebecers actively take part in its Recycle My ElectronicsTM program, which enables the responsible and ecological recycling of more than 150 types of products (televisions, laptops, desktop computers, computer accessories, printers, tablets, cellular phones, etc.). Since the beginning of the program in 2012, more than 140,000 metric tonnes of old electronics have been diverted from landfills. That could fill a row of tractor trailers stretching all the way from Gatineau to Quebec City!

EPRA-Québec takes charge of all electronics brought to its authorized drop-off points across the province, including several municipal ecocentres, many retailers as well as other organizations and companies. The devices are then sent to certified and approved companies that are compliant with Canadian standards, who ensure that they are handled in an environmentally-friendly way while minimizing risks to health and safety. Once the products are dismantled, component materials such as metals, plastics and glass are sorted, recovered, conditioned and reused to make new products, therefore preserving non-renewable natural resources.

To find an authorized drop-off point in Québec, to see the complete list of accepted products, or to get more information on electronics recycling: www.recycleMYelectronics.ca/qc.

About EPRA-Québec

As a recognized industry-led not-for-profit organization, EPRA-Québec provides an approved environmental compliance program for manufacturers, distributors and retailers of electronics marketed in Québec. It is responsible for implementing and operating, on behalf of its stewards, a responsible program for the recovery and reclamation of electronic products. Its Recycle My ElectronicsTM program includes close to 1,000 authorized drop-off points accessible free of charge across the province.

SOURCE Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA)

For further information: Interviews and information: Marie-Pier Kenney, Morin Relations Publiques, 514 757-8619, [email protected]

Related Links

http://arpe.ca/

