Greater Shediac residents to benefit from wastewater lift station improvements

SHEDIAC, NB, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern water and wastewater infrastructure is critical to ensuring Canadians and their families have access to reliable water and wastewater services that meet the needs of dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, the Honourable Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Jeff Carr, Minister of Environment and Local Government, and Joey Frenette, General Manager of the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission, announced $850,000 in funding for a project to improve wastewater treatment systems in the Greater Shediac region.

The project involves renewing and improving various lift stations, adding fixed generators, carrying out electrical and mechanical upgrades, and installing new stand-by generators. Once complete, these important upgrades will improve the local wastewater collection and treatment system, help keep local waterways clean, and ensure the communities of Greater Shediac remain healthy and livable for years to come.

The Government of Canada is providing up to $425,000 for this project under the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. The provincial government is providing up to $212,500, and the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission will cover the remaining costs.

"Modern efficient wastewater systems are crucial to safeguarding the health of New Brunswick's communities and providing a high quality of life for residents. Our government is proud to support these vital wastewater treatment system improvements, which will ensure residents of Greater Shediac continue to have access to high-quality municipal services, while protecting public health and safeguarding the local environment."

The Honourable Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are pleased to contribute to this important project as it will help ensure sustainable development, a healthy environment and resilient communities in the Greater Shediac area."

The Honourable Jeff Carr, Minister of Environment and Local Government

"The GSSC's role in protecting the environment and the public health is greatly supported by such contributions which allow the renewal of key infrastructure components."

Joey Frenette, General Manager, Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

