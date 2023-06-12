WINNIPEG, MB, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco (TSX: GWO) is pleased to announce it will host an in-person Investor Day in Toronto on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST.

The event will focus on one of the company's key value drivers – Wealth and Asset Management – and feature presentations by Paul Mahon, President and CEO, Garry MacNicholas, CFO, and other Great-West Lifeco leaders from Canada, the U.S. and Europe. The event will also include question and answer sessions with analysts and institutional investors who attend in-person.

Investors who would like to attend this event in-person should contact Great-West Lifeco's Investor Relations directly.

There is also a live webcast. Access to this, the agenda and presentation materials will be available at greatwestlifeco.com/investorday2023 on the day of the event.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2022, our companies had approximately 31,000 employees, 234,500 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 38 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Liz Kulyk, 204-391-8515, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Deirdre Neary, 647-328-2134, [email protected]