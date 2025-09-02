TSX: GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO) announced today that Jon Nielsen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Great-West Lifeco will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025.

His presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be available and later archived on the News and Events section of Great-West Lifeco's website.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more inclusive and financially secure futures. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, workplace benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our over 40 million customer relationships. As of June 30, 2025, Great-West Lifeco's total client assets were $3 trillion.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For more information: Media Relations: Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]