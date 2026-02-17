TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) announced today that David Harney, President & Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco will join TD Cowen analyst, Mario Mendonca in a virtual fireside chat to discuss the Company's strategy and 2025 results, on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET.

A link to access the webcast replay will be available following the event in the Events section of Great-West Lifeco's website. The video replay will be archived for 90 days.

ABOUT GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

Great-West Lifeco is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more inclusive and financially secure futures. We operate in Canada, the United States, and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, group benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our approximately 40 million customer relationships. As of December 31, 2025, Great-West Lifeco's total client assets were $3.3 trillion.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For more information: Media Relations:Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]