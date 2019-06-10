Great-West Life joins the PaymentEvolution Benefits Quoting Service

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - PaymentEvolution today announced that The Great-West Life Assurance Company has joined its real-time quoting service for employee benefits. Working with Great-West Life and other leading insurers, PaymentEvolution's quoting tool makes obtaining health and dental plans simple for employers.

"Empowering small business employers to offer the most attractive benefits to their staff helps them compete for the best talent. We're excited to welcome Great-West Life and its array of products to our open benefits quoting service," said Sam Vassa, CEO and Co-founder of PaymentEvolution.

"We're committed to supporting the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians," says Roger Maguet, Senior Vice-President of Plan Sponsor Services, Great-West Life. "We're pleased to work with PaymentEvolution to increase access for small business employers to affordable group benefits. Financial stress is known to impact employee mental health and productivity, so by offering group benefits, employers are not just better able to attract and retain talent, but may also improve morale and increase productivity by enhancing the financial security of their plan members."

The real-time quoting service is available to small businesses using PaymentEvolution's payroll and payment service. The integration ensures accurate quoting without unnecessary data entry. Most firms receive an instant digital estimate without needing to enter additional data. For the first time, live quoting and configuration for employee benefits is available from multiple insurers in Canada.+

"Giving our clients the ability to self-quote, configure plans and synchronize with payroll dramatically improves the employee experience. Now our conversations with clients are more strategic and we can spend time providing more relevant advice," said Tim Spark, President, Align Benefits.

Real-time quoting for benefits is now available from PaymentEvolution for small and mid-sized Canadian businesses.

About Align Benefits

We pride ourselves on our ability to offer exceptional customer service with our team of dedicated professionals. In addition to this, we also offer cutting-edge resources which allow our clients to manage their health costs proactively. On-going employee communication coupled with a preference on employee wellness makes us leaders in the industry. Align Benefits offers an audit approach – addressing cost plan design and funding methods. We support our client's HR professionals by offering them access to resources and effective communication tools.

About PaymentEvolution

PaymentEvolution is Canada's largest and most loved cloud payroll, payments and benefits management platform for small and mid-sized businesses. See why over 18,000 businesses trust PaymentEvolution at https://PaymentEvolution.com

