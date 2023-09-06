Great Things Are Brewing for Craft Beverage Brands in Ontario

Whitewater Brewing Co. & Calabogie Brewing Co. partner to create an innovative hub for craft beverage brands.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The owners of Whitewater Brewing Co. and Calabogie Brewing Company have joined forces to create Canada Beverage Marketplace, an innovative hub designed to empower Canadian craft beverage brands. Canada Beverage Marketplace is a Canadian-owned company focusing on creating an environment where these and other craft beverage brands can flourish.

Calabogie and Whitewater maintain their unique brands and locations and are run by the same great teams that have built the companies over the years. "We're excited to build this new framework for craft beverage brands in Canada. The confluence of these great brands under Canada Beverage Marketplace positions us for continued growth in Ontario and beyond," says Christopher Thompson, who serves as Co-CEO and President of Canada Beverage Marketplace Ltd., Whitewater, and Calabogie.

Both breweries got their start in rural pockets of Ontario, and by combining our strengths under Canada Beverage Marketplace, we will not only be able to continue supporting our local communities but also reach more people outside of Eastern Ontario. "The qualities and people that make these craft breweries successful and unique will be preserved and expanded upon. By harnessing Canada Beverage Marketplace's resources, our brands can continue innovating and creating even more value for our customers," adds Jeff Gibson, co-CEO of Canada Beverage Marketplace Ltd.

Whitewater Brewing Co.'s story began with a shared epiphany between friends: that the Ottawa Valley is fertile with ingredients to make great-tasting beer for well-deserving beer drinkers. In addition to our beer, we filter the flavours of the region into from-scratch dishes at two brew pubs, where we unite our guests in the joy of a shared experience. Everything we do – including our journey into distilling – reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our passion for crafting products and experiences worthy of the adventurous spirit inside us all. Whitewater is Canada's first Climate Neutral Certified brewery and has been Bullfrog Powered since 2017.

Visit: whitewaterbeer.ca

Calabogie Brewing Company, inspired by its namesake town's rich history, spirit, and beauty, opened its first location during the summer of 2015 in the heart of Calabogie, Ontario. With the goal of 'Brewing Great Company,' we endeavour to create exciting, high-quality beer that brings people together. To meet the demand of our growing community, we opened a second location in Kanata, Ontario, with the same drive and purpose. We invite you to gather at either of these locations for great food, drink, and company.

Visit: calabogiebrewing.com

SOURCE Whitewater Brewing Co.

For further information: For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Tristan Weedmark, Email: [email protected], Phone: (613) 889-3462