Great Rock Capital Expands Origination Team, Adds Managing Director to Toronto Office

Ronnie Bloom Joins Firm to Support Continued Expansion in Canadian Market

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced Ronnie Bloom has joined the firm as Managing Director of Originations. Bloom will be based in Toronto and will be responsible for building relationships, sourcing investment opportunities, and driving the continued expansion of the firm's footprint in the Canadian market.

"We are happy to welcome Ronnie to the team," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "Ronnie's extensive banking and financial expertise, coupled with his established industry relationships in the Canadian market, will help drive the growth of Great Rock in this important market."

Bloom joins Great Rock Capital with 20 years of Asset-Based Lending origination and credit experience. He brings strong and in-depth banking and financial expertise from his origination roles at both Wells Fargo Bank and the Royal Bank of Canada, plus his role as Chief Financial Officer of a middle market business. Bloom earned his B.A. in Sociology/Psychology from the University of Western Ontario and his M.B.A. in Finance from McGill University, Montreal.

"I'm thrilled to become a part of the Great Rock Team and support expanding their reach in the Canadian market," commented Bloom. "I look forward to leveraging my background and industry relationships to provide middle market Canadian companies with creative financial solutions to maximize their liquidity."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

Company Contact:

Jenn Cronin

Managing Director, Marketing and Business Development

(203) 557- 6277

cronin@greatrockcapital.com

SOURCE Great Rock Capital