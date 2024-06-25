Great Hobbies Announces Grand Opening of New Dartmouth Crossing Location

DARTMOUTH, NS, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Great Hobbies, Canada's premier destination for hobby enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store at Dartmouth Crossing. This eagerly anticipated expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, enhancing its presence in the Maritime region and providing hobbyists with unparalleled access to a wide range of hobby products and expert guidance.

Grand Opening Weekend Celebration

The new Great Hobbies Dartmouth Crossing store will officially open its doors on June 22, 2024. To celebrate, Great Hobbies is hosting a grand opening weekend from June 28th to June 30th. The celebration will feature a variety of special events, including product demonstrations and exclusive discounts. Hobbyists of all ages and experience levels are invited to join the festivities and discover the latest in model kits, RC cars, boats, helicopters, drones, 3D printing, and more.

A Hub for Hobby Enthusiasts

"We are incredibly excited to open our new location at Dartmouth Crossing," said Mark Bowlan, CEO. "This new store allows us to better serve the vibrant community of hobby enthusiasts in the greater Halifax area. Our team is passionate about hobbies, and we look forward to sharing our expertise and enthusiasm with our customers."

The Dartmouth Crossing store boasts a modern hobby store experience designed to provide an exceptional shopping experience. Customers can explore an extensive selection of hobby products, receive personalized advice from knowledgeable staff, and participate in hands-on demonstrations.

About Great Hobbies

Founded in Charlottetown, PEI in 1984, Great Hobbies has grown to become Canada's leading hobby retailer. With stores across the country and a robust online presence, Great Hobbies is dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The company's mission is to inspire creativity and passion through hobbies, offering a diverse selection of items for hobbyists of all interests and skill levels.

Join the Celebration

Great Hobbies invites everyone to join the grand opening celebration at Dartmouth Crossing. Attendees can enter to win exciting prizes, including a $1,000 Great Hobbies shopping spree with Move 100, with the winner being announced on June 28th.

Event Details:

Location: Great Hobbies Dartmouth Crossing, 169 Hector Gate, Dartmouth, NS

Great Hobbies Dartmouth Crossing, 169 Hector Gate, Dates: June 28th - June 30th, 2024

For more information about Great Hobbies, please visit greathobbies.com.

SOURCE Great Hobbies

Media Contact: Tasha Richard, Great Hobbies, Email: [email protected], Phone: (902) 488-7412