Great Gulf - A First! Wins Builder of the Year for Both Low Rise and Mid/high Rise at the 40th Annual BILD Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - GREAT GULF was recognized with the two most prestigious awards at the 40th Annual Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) Awards held virtually from September 14 to 18. A six-time winner of the Builder of the Year Low Rise and Mid/High Rise, this unprecedented win in both categories is a first in the building industry.

The award is based on quality, service and customer commitment from construction, sales and marketing, right through to post-closing service. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey completed by recent occupants of the builder's communities. This coveted award celebrates distinction within the building and development industry recognizing builders, who through their professionalism and dedication to excellence, set the standard for the rest of the industry.

"We have always worked very hard to ensure the homes we build are the best, and that we meet our homebuyers' high expectations and fulfill their needs," said Niall Collins, Great Gulf President Residential. "It's very gratifying for us at Great Gulf to win these awards -- and have the hard work of all of our staff including service, sales, customer care, design studio and construction recognized and celebrated."

Great Gulf also received the award for Best Advertising Campaign – Paid Media. It is a previous winner of the Tarion Award of Excellence and a great supporter of charitable causes from youth initiatives, to health care and research to fighting hunger.

With an unwavering commitment and dedicated devotion to customer satisfaction and well-being, its reputation as a premium builder is the result of 45 years of experience focusing on innovative design, intelligent construction, cutting-edge technology and building science. Precision Building, Ideal-Condition Building and H+ME Technology Built Certification lead in the future of construction and producing the best possible end-product.

About Great Gulf

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group of companies including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 70,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 3rd largest private builder and 18th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. www.greatgulf.com

