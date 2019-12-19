Great Canadian Gaming Named Executives Adopt Automatic Securities Disposition and/or Purchase Plans

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation [TSX:GC] ("Great Canadian" or the "Company") announced today that certain Named Executives, have each adopted automatic securities disposition and/or purchase plans ("Automatic Plans") in accordance with guidance under Ontario Securities Commission Staff Notice 55‐701 (the "Guidance"), and the Company's Insider trading policies.

Canadian securities legislation permits the Named Executives to adopt written Automatic Plans to sell, purchase or otherwise transfer shares in the future (including upon exercise of stock options) according to the Automatic Plan on an automatic basis regardless of any subsequent material non‐public information they receive. Once an Automatic Plan is established, the Named Executive is not permitted to exercise any further discretion or influence over how dispositions or purchases will occur under the Automatic Plan.

In addition to meeting the requirements of the Guidance, the Company has in place additional measures that are designed to follow "best practices" related to such Automatic Plans. These measures include: (i) Automatic Plans may only be adopted by Named Executives during a trading window; (ii) a waiting period of 30 calendar days is required between the adoption of the Automatic Plan and the first disposition or purchase under the Automatic Plan; (iii) the Automatic Plan must contain meaningful restrictions on the ability of the Named Executive to modify or terminate the Automatic Plan; and (iv) all Named Executives must use an independent broker to administer their Automatic Plans, meaning that the brokerage accounts established for that Insider's Automatic Plans must be administered by a broker with no prior relationship with that Insider.

Details of the Named Executives' Automatic Plans are set out in the following table. The intended trades include the exercise of stock options which were granted on December 2, 2015 with an exercise price of $16.10 per common share. The Automatic Plans have a maximum term of one year and, therefore, the Automatic Plans have been entered into to coincide with the stock option's expiry date of December 2, 2020.

Named Executive Title Intended Transaction Rod Baker President and CEO Exercise 500,000 options1 and sell up to 500,000 common shares Terrance Doyle President, Strategic Growth and Chief Compliance Officer Exercise 200,000 options1 and sell up to 200,000 common shares





1 Stock options have an expiry date of December 2, 2020 with an exercise price of $16.10.

Trades under these Automatic Plans are subject to the price of Great Canadian's common shares meeting or exceeding pre‐determined prices and other conditions or restrictions being satisfied.

Other Named Executives of the Company may from time to time adopt Automatic Plans during trading windows. The Company will issue a press release to announce the adoption of any other Automatic Plans by its Named Executives.

About Great Canadian Gaming Corporation:

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION [TSX:GC]

39 Wynford Drive, 3rd Floor

North York, ON

M3C 3K5

(604) 303-1000

Website: www.gcgaming.com

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

For further information: For enquiries: [email protected], or Ms. Tanya Ruskowski, Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer and the President, Strategic Growth & Chief Compliance Officer, (604) 303-1000; For media enquiries: Mr. Chuck Keeling, Vice-President, Stakeholder Relations and Responsible Gaming, (604) 247-4197

Related Links

www.greatcanadiancasinos.com

