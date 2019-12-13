Great Canadian Gaming Corporation Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation [TSX:GC] ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") announced today that Mr. Matthew Anfinson has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

"Mathew comes to Great Canadian with a wealth of gaming, finance and hospitality experience," said Rod Baker, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian. "We are thrilled to have his expertise as part of our executive team as we continue to grow and develop our gaming properties across Canada."

Most recently, Mr. Anfinson held the position of Senior Vice President, Operations at Caesars Entertainment Corporation in Las Vegas, Nevada where he was responsible for creating revenue growth strategies for all 56 Caesars Entertainment properties across the world. Before that, he held the role of Vice President and Executive Associate to the Chief Marketing Officer and was Vice President, Finance at Harrah's St. Louis in Missouri. Mr. Anfinson also held Finance and Planning and Analysis roles at Horseshoe Hammond in Indiana, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's in Iowa.

Mr. Anfinson’s career started in finance, but quickly evolved into business planning and analysis, marketing and operations.

"Great Canadian has set the standard for gaming and entertainment excellence in Canada and I'm honoured and grateful for the opportunity to join this dedicated and innovative team to help further the company's success," said Mr. Anfinson.

Under the direction of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Anfinson will be responsible for driving revenue growth while ensuring operational excellence. He will oversee the Company's business operations, marketing and data analytics. Great Canadian's President, Strategic Growth and Chief Compliance Officer, Terrance Doyle, will continue to oversee compliance and business development initiatives.

About Great Canadian Gaming Corporation:

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is a B.C. based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

