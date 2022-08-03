Great Canadian Gaming Corporation Rebrands to Great Canadian Entertainment; Announces New Website and Loyalty Rewards Program

--New branding and loyalty program elevate expectations for Canadian casino entertainment--

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation ("Great Canadian" or the "Company") announced that it has rebranded as Great Canadian Entertainment reflecting the company's strategy to set a new industry standard for gaming entertainment in Canada. The rebrand also includes a new corporate website (www.greatcanadian.com), and launch of Great Canadian Rewards, a new loyalty rewards program for its 12 Ontario destinations.

"Our new rewards program and brand launch reflect our number one priority to offer a first-class gaming and entertainment experience for our guests," said Tony Rodio, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian.

The new loyalty program, Great Canadian Rewards, will allow members to earn and redeem loyalty rewards at any of Great Canadian's 12 destinations across Ontario. Members can earn rewards without the need for a physical card, as well as view new rewards, balances, and other offers online. The program will also include a mix of new benefits and premium choice partners for a superior gaming experience.

The launch of Great Canadian Rewards in Ontario comes as the Company continues to make significant investments and upgrades across the province, including Casino Woodbine, coming in 2023, and the expansion of Pickering Casino Resort opening later this year.

"Diversifying our amenities, by way of additional hotels, entertainment venues, and more food and beverage offerings, elevates the guest experience while making a significant, positive economic impact in the communities where we operate," stated Matt Anfinson, Chief Operating Officer, Great Canadian. "We're very excited about our new corporate strategy and the investments we have in progress, and those to come."

Casino Woodbine, located in Toronto, Ontario, and one of Great Canadian's 25 destinations across Canada, is currently undergoing redevelopment and expansion as Great Canadian's largest capital project in its history. Once completed in 2023, the facility will feature a new 400-room hotel, an entertainment venue with seating for 5,000 guests, an expanded gaming floor, and an array of food and beverage options. Another Great Canadian property, Pickering Casino Resort, located in Pickering, Ontario, will open its own 275-room hotel, entertainment venue with seating for 2,500 guests and additional food and beverage amenities later this year.

"We're extremely proud of our new offerings and what is about to come. Our new brand and new rewards program reflect our clear vision for the company's future. We want to give our guests a sought-after destination and entertainment experience that ups the ante for the gaming industry in Canada," concluded Rodio.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982 as Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, Great Canadian Entertainment is an Ontario-based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality destinations in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. We're driven by our Vision, which is to be the leading gaming, entertainment and hospitality company in our chosen markets by providing superior entertainment value and exceptional experiences. Fundamental to the company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

