Great Canadian Gaming Corporation Ratifies Union Agreement at Casino Woodbine

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation ("Great Canadian") is pleased to announce that certain departments at Casino Woodbine, which are represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada ("PSAC"), have voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement for a four-year term.

"We truly value the ongoing commitment of our team members for making Casino Woodbine a great place to work and visit. Completing this four year deal with PSAC is another building block as we continue our significant development plan to transform Casino Woodbine into a world class entertainment destination," said Geno Iafrate, General Manager, Casino Woodbine.

Great Canadian remains committed to hiring local talent from surrounding neighbourhoods as part of its Community Benefits Agreement with the City of Toronto.

Casino Woodbine is owned and operated by One Toronto Gaming ("OTG"), a partnership between Great Canadian and Brookfield Business Partners ("Brookfield") to operate gaming facilities located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA"). In August 2017, Great Canadian and Brookfield were selected as the successful proponents by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG") to operate the three existing gaming facilities in the GTA, now branded as Casino Woodbine, Casino Ajax and Great Blue Heron Casino. OTG is also currently developing the Pickering Casino Resort, located in the eastern GTA.

About Great Canadian Gaming Corporation:

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is a B.C. based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

