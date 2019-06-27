Great Canadian Gaming Completes The Sale of its Subsidiary Great American Gaming for US$56 Million

COQUITLAM, BC, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation [TSX: GC] ("Great Canadian," or "the Company") today completed its previously announced sale of Great American Gaming Corporation to Maverick Gaming LLC for proceeds of US$56 million in a cash transaction.

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is a B.C. based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports hundreds of non-profits, community groups, and in 2018, Great Canadian team members spent over 15,000 hours volunteering for various charitable and community initiatives. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

