Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Temporary Suspension of Operations at Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement yesterday from the Nova Scotia provincial government that certain businesses in the Halifax Regional Municipality, such as casinos, be required to close in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") suspended operations at Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax as of Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. AST.

The new restrictions do not apply to the Company's Casino Nova Scotia location in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

"As the mass vaccination programs in Canada continue to rollout and mature, we are eagerly looking forward to the easing of operating restrictions that will in turn allow our properties to reopen, and our teams to safely return to work whereby we can welcome our guests back for a unique brand of gaming entertainment," stated Terrance Doyle, Great Canadian's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "This has been a particularly difficult period for our thousands of team members across the country, but we are fully equipped and prepared to reopen in a safe and sustainable manner as conditions improve in our communities," concluded Doyle.

Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario Status

New Brunswick Status Casino Woodbine Closed

Casino New Brunswick Open with restrictions Elements Casino Mohawk Closed





Elements Casino Flamboro Closed

Nova Scotia Status Casino Ajax Closed

Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax Closed April 22 Great Blue Heron Casino Closed

Casino Nova Scotia - Sydney Open with restrictions Elements Casino Grand River Closed





Elements Casino Brantford Closed

British Columbia Status Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands Closed

All properties in British Columbia Closed Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs Closed





Shorelines Casino Belleville Closed



Shorelines Casino Peterborough Closed







ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

For further information: Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, 39 Wynford Drive, North York, ON, M3C 3K5, Website: www.gcgaming.com; For investor enquiries: [email protected], or Ms. Tanya Ruskowski, Executive Assistant to the Interim Chief Executive Officer, (604) 303-1000; For media enquiries: Mr. Chuck Keeling, Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations & Responsible Gaming, [email protected]

Related Links

www.greatcanadiancasinos.com

