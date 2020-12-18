Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Temporary Suspension of Gaming Operations at Elements Casino Brantford and Racing Operations at Flamboro Downs

TORONTO, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement on December 18, 2020 from the Ontario provincial government that certain businesses in certain regions, such as casinos and race tracks, will be restricted further operationally, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX:GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be suspending gaming operations at Elements Casino Brantford and racing operations at Flamboro Downs as of Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 11:59pm EST.

Live racing without spectators, with pari mutuel wagering offered on those races via simulcast, had been conducted at Flamboro Downs since September 3, 2020. Gaming operations at Elements Casino Flamboro (the same location as Flamboro Downs), were suspended on November 15, 2020.

Currently, six of the Company's 26 properties are open with the four Ontario properties operating with a guest capacity of fifty, Casino New Brunswick operating with 25% of pre-closure capacity, and Casino Nova Scotia Sydney operating with 20% of pre-closure capacity. Emergency health orders continue to remain in place in all provinces the Company does business in.

Details regarding the reopening of Elements Casino Brantford and Flamboro Downs will be announced at a later date.

Below is an overview of the operational status of the Company's properties:

Current Status of Operations

Ontario Current Status

Ontario Current Status Casino Woodbine – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed October 9

Elements Casino Brantford – Closing 11;59pm, December 20, 2020 Reopened September 28 with guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed beginning December 20 Elements Casino Mohawk – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 15

Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands – Open Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities Elements Casino Flamboro – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 15

Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs – Open Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities Casino Ajax – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 22

Shorelines Casino Belleville – Open Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities Great Blue Heron Casino – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed November 22

Shorelines Casino Peterborough – Open Reopened September 28; Guest capacity 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities Elements Casino Grand River – Closed Reopened September 28 with guest capacity of 50, no table games or food & beverage amenities; Closed December 14





New Brunswick Current Status

Nova Scotia Current Status Casino New Brunswick – Open Reopened September 28; Closed October 9; Reopened October 23; Current guest capacity approximately 25% of pre-closure capacity, no table games or food & beverage amenities

Casino Nova Scotia Halifax – Closed Reopened October 5 with guest capacity of approximately 20% pre-closure capacity; limited table games and food and beverage amenities introduced November 12; Closed beginning November 26 British Columbia Current Status

Casino Nova Scotia Sydney – Open Reopened October 5; Guest capacity approximately 20% of pre-closure capacity, no table games or food & beverage amenities All properties in British Columbia - Closed All properties in British Columbia closed since March 16

