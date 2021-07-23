Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Opening of the Casino Portion of Pickering Casino Resort

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the opening of the casino at the Company's newest property, Pickering Casino Resort ("PCR"), on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Once COVID-19 health and safety restrictions are removed, the property will feature approximately 2,400 slot machines, just under 100 "live" table games, approximately 140 "live dealer" stadium gaming terminals, and 10 dining options. In this first phase of the property's opening, PCR will feature a gaming floor and food and beverage amenities with reduced occupancy levels to align with physical distancing requirements.

"The opening of the casino at Pickering Casino Resort is yet another step towards our company's recovery from the impact of COVID-19 and means another 600 jobs created in the Durham Region in this first phase of the property's opening," stated Terrance Doyle, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "This will be Great Canadian's 25th property currently operating in Canada and the first casino resort opened in Ontario in 16 years, and I would like to thank all the hard work invested by our team, our contractors and other important stakeholders who have helped us achieve this incredible milestone," Doyle concluded.

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

39 Wynford Drive

North York, ON

M3C 3K5

Website: www.gcgaming.com

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

For further information: For investor enquiries: [email protected], or Ms. Tanya Ruskowski, Executive Assistant to the Interim Chief Executive Officer, (604) 303-1000; For media enquiries: Mr. Chuck Keeling, Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations & Responsible Gaming, [email protected]

Related Links

www.greatcanadiancasinos.com

