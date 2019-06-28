Great Canadian Gaming Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

COQUITLAM, BC, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation [TSX:GC] ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") announced today its intention to renew a normal course issuer bid ("Issuer Bid") for up to 3,971,976 of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's common shares in the public float. Purchases will be made subject to opportunities within the market.

As at June 26, 2019, there were 58,978,102 common shares of the Company outstanding. Purchases will be by way of open market purchases through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), and other Canadian market places, and payment for the shares will be in accordance with the TSX's rules. No purchases will be made other than by means of open market transactions during the term of the Issuer Bid and conducted at the market price at the time of acquisition. All shares purchased by the Company will be subsequently cancelled.

The Company received approval from the TSX to commence this Issuer Bid on July 3, 2019 and end on July 2, 2020 or earlier if the number of shares sought has been obtained. The Company will not purchase shares during its self-imposed blackout periods and reserves the right to terminate the Issuer Bid earlier if it feels it is appropriate to do so. Pursuant to TSX policies, daily purchases made by the Company will not exceed 64,439 common shares or 25% of the prior six-month average daily trading volume of 257,759 common shares on the TSX, subject to certain prescribed exceptions.

In the event that insiders intend to sell securities of the Company during the course of this Issuer Bid, the Company will not purchase such securities under the Issuer Bid when advised of such sales.

For our existing Issuer Bid which commenced on July 3, 2018 and expires July 2, 2019, the Company received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 4,108,074 of its common shares. As of June 26, 2019, the Company purchased for cancellation 4,055,362 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and other Canadian market places at a volume weighted average price of $47.74 per share. Prior to our last earnings release on May 6, 2019, we purchased 3,582,462 common shares at an average price of $48.48 and subsequently purchased 472,900 common shares at an average price of $42.12, leaving 52,712 common shares available for purchase under this Issuer Bid.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless the securities are registered in the United States or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is a B.C. based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports hundreds of non-profits, community groups, and in 2018, Great Canadian team members spent over 15,000 hours volunteering for various charitable and community initiatives. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" or statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the Company in light of historical trends and other factors. Forward-looking statements are frequently but not always identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "targeted", "planned", "possible" or similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. All information or statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information, including statements that address expectations, estimates or projections about the future, the Company's strategy for growth and objectives, expected future expenditures, costs, operating and financial results, expected impact of future commitments, the impact of conditions imposed on certain VIP players, the impact of unionization activities and labour organization, the Company's position on its claim against the British Columbia Lottery Corporation ("BCLC") with respect to the collection of marketing contributions, the Company's beliefs about the outcome of its notices of objection and subsequent appeals challenging the Canada Revenue Agency's reassessments and its tax position on its facility development commission prevailing, the Company's expected facility investment commission amounts and the Company's projected future investments to obtain facility investment commission, the terms and expected benefits of the normal course issuer bid, the Company's expected share of BC horse racing industry revenue in future years, the Company and its affiliates meeting threshold revenue growth amounts in the Ontario gaming industry in future years, the Company's projected timeline for future development, and expectations and implications of changes in legislation and government policies, volatile gaming holds, the effects of competition in the market and potential difficulties in employee retention and recruitment. Such forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and may involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Although forward-looking information is based on information and assumptions that the Company believes are current, reasonable and complete, they are subject to unknown risks, uncertainties, and a number of factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors may include, but are not limited to: compliance with the terms of new operational services agreements with lottery corporations; changes to gaming laws and regulations that may impact the operational services agreements; pending, proposed or unanticipated regulatory or policy changes (including those related to anti-money laundering legislation or policy that may impact VIP play), volatile gaming holds, the effects of competition in the market; the development of properties in Ontario and transitioning of operations to the Company and affiliates; the Company's ability to obtain and renew required business licenses, leases, and operational services agreements; unanticipated fines, sanctions and suspensions imposed on the Company by its regulators; impact of global liquidity and credit availability; actual and possible reassessments of the Company's prior tax filings by tax authorities; the results of the Company's notices of objection and subsequent appeals challenging reassessments received by the Canada Revenue Agency; the Company's tax position on its facility development commission prevailing; the results of the Company's litigation with BCLC; adverse tourism trends and further decreases in levels of travel, leisure and consumer spending; competition from established competitors and new entrants in the gaming business; dependence on key personnel; the timing and results of collective bargaining negotiations and potential labour disruption; adverse changes in the Company's labour relations; the Company's ability to manage its capital projects and its expanding operations in jurisdictions where it operates; the risk that systems, procedures and controls may not be adequate to meet regulatory requirements or to support current and expanding operations; potential undisclosed liabilities and capital expenditures associated with acquisitions; negative connotations linked to the gaming industry; the risk associated with partnership relationships; First Nations rights with respect to some land on which the Company conducts operations; future or current legal proceedings; construction disruptions; financial covenants associated with credit facilities and long-term debt; credit, liquidity and market risks associated with our financial instruments; interest and exchange rate fluctuations; demand for new products and services; fluctuations in operating results; economic uncertainty and financial market volatility; technology dependence; privacy breaches or data theft; integration of acquired properties in Ontario; and changes to anti-money laundering procedures and protocols including additional requirements for determining source of funds. The Company cautions that this list of factors is not exhaustive. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for fiscal 2017, and as identified in the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in documents incorporated by reference speaks only as of the date of those documents. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances except as required by law. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof, is subject to change after such date, and is expressly qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF

GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

"Original signed by Rod N. Baker"

_________________________

Rod N. Baker

Chief Executive Officer

GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION [TSX:GC]

95 Schooner Street

Coquitlam, BC

V3K 7A8

Phone: (604) 303-1000

Website: www.gcgaming.com

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

For further information: For enquiries: ir@gcgaming.com or Ms. Tanya Ruskowski, Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer and the President, Strategic Growth & Chief Compliance Officer, (604) 303-1000

Related Links

www.greatcanadiancasinos.com

