Great Bear Royalties Announces Voting Results from its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Great Bear Royalties Corp. (the "Company" or "Great Bear", TSX-V: GBRR) announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held on, July 22, 2021. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 12,947,425 representing 47.44% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

All matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 15th, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, which matters included, among other things:

The election of Christopher Taylor , James Paterson , and John Robins as directors of the Company for the ensuing year





, , and as directors of the Company for the ensuing year The Appointment of MNP LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration





Approval of Share Option Plan





Approval of Advance Notice Policy

About Great Bear Royalties Corp.

GBRR is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. GBRR's principal asset is a 2% NSR on Great Bear Resources Ltd's (TSXV:GBR) Dixie Project located in Red Lake, Ontario. The Dixie Project is Canada's newest major gold discovery, with one of the largest fully funded exploration programs in the country currently underway ($45 million / +175,000m of drilling) with an objective to further establish its status as a potential Tier 1 gold project.

For further information: Calum Morrison, President, [email protected]; Chase Taylor-Robins, Manager, Business Development & IR, [email protected]