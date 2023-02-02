Graywood Developments LP Launches Tenth Private Real Estate Development Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Graywood Developments LP ("Graywood") announced the launch of its tenth private real estate development fund, Graywood Fund X Limited Partnership ("Fund X"). Graywood aims to raise CAD $200 million from Canadian financial institutions, pension plans, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. The Fund will pursue investments in for-sale and rental development properties in Toronto, Canada with a targeted net return to investors of 15% Net IRR/ 2.0x Net MOIC. It is anticipated that a first closing will be held in mid-2023.

Stephen Price, President and CEO of Graywood commented, "We continue to see an urgent need for more housing in Toronto, which is only expected to increase as Canadian immigration targets grow over time. As a full-service developer operating in the Greater Toronto Area for almost 40 years, we are well positioned to continue to pursue the development of residential properties within Fund X."

The launch of Fund X follows the final closing of Graywood Fund IX Limited Partnership ("Fund IX") in November 2021 which raised total commitments of CAD $148 million. Fund IX has acquired four investments, representing approximately 2,900 residential units and over $2.2 billion of development value.

For further information regarding Fund X, contact Stephen Price or Aleks Karamarkovic, Vice President, Corporate Development.

More about Graywood

Graywood is a private real estate development management company based in Toronto that specializes in the development of residential mixed-use real estate projects of exceptional quality. Graywood's expertise includes identifying attractive development sites, deal structuring, all aspects of development management including land use approvals, project design, sales and marketing, construction management and project financing.

Graywood currently has 15 active projects with 6,500 residential units under development, representing $4.9 billion in development value. During its 38-year history, Graywood has managed 54 projects, representing $8.9 billion in development value and 31,500 units.

