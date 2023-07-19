Graywood Development Expands Scholarship Program and Unveils Construction and Engineering Award as part of the Graywood Vision Fund

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Graywood Developments is pleased to announce the expansion of its scholarship program. The scholarship program entails a commitment by Graywood to provide scholarships to prestigious Ontario schools, fostering the growth of talented young leaders in the fields of real estate and construction.

"We take immense pride in continuing our support for students who are passionate about pursuing careers in real estate and construction," says Stephen Price, President and CEO of Graywood Development. "Having already provided scholarships to Rotman and Ivey for five years, we are excited to expand our program and partner with three additional outstanding schools in Ontario. Our goal is to nurture the best leaders in the real estate industry."

Building upon this goal, Graywood has recognized the importance of diversity within the real estate industry. The scholarship program has placed an emphasis on inclusivity within its criteria with preference being given to underrepresented groups, including Black and Indigenous students, as well as female students. This approach aims to encourage students from all backgrounds to pursue careers in real estate and construction, promoting a more diverse and inclusive industry.

To support the expansion of the scholarship program, Graywood will provide financial support with an allocation of over $180,000 over the next 5 years to five esteemed educational institutions which include Ivey Business School at Western University, The Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, Smith School of Business at Queen's University, The Schulich School of Business at York University and The Angelo DelZotto School of Construction Management at George Brown College.

"We are grateful for Graywood's generosity and their commitment to supporting our students," says Detlev Zwick, Dean of the Schulich School of Business at York University. "The Graywood Developments Master of Real Estate and Infrastructure Award will make a meaningful difference in the lives of deserving students and help us to continue to attract top talent to our program."

Susan Christoffersen, Dean of Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto also expressed her appreciation, stating, "The Graywood Developments Real Estate Scholarship will empower our students to push the boundaries of thinking when it comes to real estate and urban economic issues. By encouraging students to explore the frontiers of knowledge, Graywood Development is helping to cultivate a new generation of real estate professionals who can tackle the ever-evolving challenges and contribute to advancing the field in transformative ways."

To further enhance its commitment to excellence in education and community development as well as contributing to the growth and prosperity of the real estate and construction industries, Graywood Developments in collaboration with Graywood Construction Management Limited, has established the Graywood Developments Award for Construction and Engineering Technologies at George Brown College. This award aims to support and inspire young, talented students pursuing careers in the construction trades.

"We believe that there are many excellent jobs in the construction trades and are proud to provide support to young, smart students at George Brown who are pursuing this career" says Alan Christensen, Senior Vice President of Construction. "Toronto continues to face a housing shortage, and part of the solution involves continuing to encourage women and diverse groups to join the trades, which we will do with this scholarship."

"George Brown is happy to be partnering with Graywood to support those pursuing a career in Construction Management and a vibrant, inclusive real estate and construction industry" says Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of George Brown College. "We have so many bright and qualified students with a long career in the trades ahead of them who will benefit from this program and the support provided by Graywood".

The scholarship program operates under the umbrella of Graywood Vision Fund, a charitable fund launched in 2021 to address the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The fund focuses on Graywood's corporate contributions by aligning with organizations that are helping make cities happier and healthier places to live. Over the past two years, Graywood has donated over $250,000 to these organizations. Beneficiaries of this support include the YMCA of Greater Toronto and YMCA Calgary, the Canadian Opera Company, Tree Canada, and Toronto Metropolitan University Urban Farm.

