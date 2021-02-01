Grayhawk Wealth welcomes Julie Cowan as Partner and Relationship Lead, Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Grayhawk Wealth ("Grayhawk") is pleased to welcome Julie Cowan to its growing team as Partner and Relationship Lead (Ontario), based in the Toronto office.

With over 20 years of international capital markets experience, Julie brings extensive relationship management and multi-asset expertise to Grayhawk. She has served a range of institutional and discretionary wealth management clients across Canada, the UK and Europe.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Julie's calibre join our team. Her passion for building trusted client relationships makes her an ideal fit for Grayhawk's mission to put clients first," said Michael Kaumeyer, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grayhawk.

Julie was most recently a Managing Director at Scotiabank, where she was Head of Canadian Relationship Management for Global Capital Markets. Always client-focused, her prior experience also includes 11 years at Morgan Stanley as an equity derivative sales person in both the UK and Canada. Julie holds an MBA from London Business School (UK), an Honours Co-Op BA from the University of Waterloo and the CFA designation.

In addition to raising her teenage daughter, Julie is an active community member. She sits on the Board of Halton Women's Place and was Co-Chair of the first-ever True Patriot Love Women's Expedition to Baffin Island raising over $1 million dollars for Canadian veterans and their families. Passionately committed to gender equity, Julie has also held leadership roles with 100 Women in Finance and Women in Capital Markets.

"At Grayhawk I am going to get to do what I love – work with clients, build relationships and make a difference – alongside a group of people who are truly purpose-led and committed to giving successful Canadian families, foundations and endowments the help and service they deserve," said Cowan.

About Grayhawk

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. ("Grayhawk Wealth") ("Grayhawk") works with foundations, institutions, and families with multi-generational wealth on their financial and human capital understanding that they need more than an investment plan, they need a strategy to build well-being that lasts. The company is guided by this mission to build trust with families that want to look to the future, and to benefit from the real value of wealth. Grayhawk serves successful Canadian families with custom portfolio management services, a family office hub and unique affinity partnerships from its offices in Calgary, Montreal and Toronto. For more information about Grayhawk, visit grayhawkwealth.com.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan and as an Investment Fund Manager in Alberta, Ontario and Québec.

SOURCE Grayhawk Wealth

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Sagard Holdings, Adam Daifallah, T: +1 514.316.7089, E: [email protected]