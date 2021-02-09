Grayhawk Wealth launches Outsourced Family Office Service division

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Grayhawk Wealth ("Grayhawk") is pleased to announce the launch of its new Outsourced Family Office Service division and that Carolyn Cole has joined Grayhawk as Special Advisor, Family Office to lead our new family office division.

Grayhawk Outsourced Family Office Service provides families with the privacy and sophistication of a Single Family Office by delivering platform customization and access to a diversity of experts. Our distinctive offering also brings together each family's existing professional advisors in order to efficiently collaborate on behalf of the mutual client. We customized our family office service to enable every type of a family office at any stage to advance towards achieving its goals.

"We are exceptionally pleased to launch the Outsourced Family Office Service with an expert like Carolyn Cole. Our recent and unprecedented growth at Grayhawk has made it clear that launching a family office is the natural next step in our unwavering commitment to help families," said Michael Kaumeyer, Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grayhawk.

The Outsourced Family Office Service will be a stand-alone division of Grayhawk. Our platform is exclusively focused on serving families and does not promote, sell or represent products of any kind. Advancing family objectives is the primary and only role of the family office team.

"Over the course of my career I have been fortunate to work with many great families and to advise them on a wide range of wealth strategies and issues. Grayhawk's Outsourced Family Office Service is an unparalleled concept brought to life, and it will provide value and benefits to all who use it. I'm elated to be a part of its launch," said Ms. Cole.

With over 20 years of experience advising enterprising families across Canada and a successful wealth advisory career spanning three prominent Canadian financial institutions, Carolyn Cole has been directly involved in the transition and or advisement of multiple billions in net worth which has been created by Canadian entrepreneurs. She previously co-founded Cole & Associates, a customized family office strategy and design firm, where Carolyn and her team lead two prominent Canadian family offices , and support others when needed.

About Grayhawk

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. ("Grayhawk Wealth") ("Grayhawk") works with families, foundations, institutions, endowments, first nations, and pensions funds as an outsourced Chief Investment Officer or to provide outsourced family office services. Grayhawk serves to help clients experience the real value of wealth in an open architecture that is nationwide, with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. For more information about Grayhawk, visit grayhawkwealth.com.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan and as an Investment Fund Manager in Alberta, Ontario and Québec.

Grayhawk Wealth is a registered business name for Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

