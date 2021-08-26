Grayhawk Investment Strategies says cyber security protection is top priority for their clients

New partnership with Field Effect will provide complete protection for client data and operations

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. ("Grayhawk") is pleased to announce that it has collaborated with Field Effect Software Inc. ("Field Effect"), proven leaders in the development of intelligence-grade cyber security solutions, to increase the depth of cyber protection for their clients.

"We recognize the trust our families have in Grayhawk, and we are committed to ensuring their assets are protected by implementing Field Effect's comprehensive cyber security platform," said Peter Mann, Co-CEO, Grayhawk. "We believe that technology is a critical part of our value proposition and our relationship with Field Effect deepens our family enterprise risk management offering within our Family Office Services."

Grayhawk is leveraging Field Effect's Covalence – a holistic, end-to-end managed detection and response (MDR) service that provides protection across an organization's entire IT infrastructure, including networks, devices, and cloud-based applications. Covalence delivers best-in-class network threat detection using human-backed threat intelligence, machine learning, and analytics.

"We're thrilled to be working alongside a fellow Canadian-based company that is so invested in the cyber security needs of their clients," said Matt Holland, CEO and CTO of Field Effect. "Grayhawk truly cares about the families they serve and are fully committed to protecting their data and operations from cyber threats. We look forward to working together to serve their community, and to ensuring their clients' businesses and investments are in good hands, both now and in the future."

Grayhawk was formed to focus on what wealth should mean: the well-being of your family now and in the future. We bring families together across generations to build a way forward that is positive and productive, with the most stringent attention to independence, authenticity, transparency and resilience.

Grayhawk is a new way to experience the real value of wealth.

Grayhawk's Family Office Services creates custom offerings by meeting families where they are at and bringing together the best delivery advisors and solutions to advance their goals. When Grayhawk sees a pattern in the needs of the families it serves, they seize the opportunity to provide a solution that all families have access to through their firm.

"Cyber security is an ever-evolving concern for our families as the bad actors open new doors each time one is closed for them. When we recognized an emerging theme within our families in a shared goal of protecting their businesses and family offices from cyber threats, we approached Field Effect to see how we could collaborate on filling this need for our families." said Allison Comeau, Director, Family Advisory Services, Grayhawk Wealth.

Field Effect has created a unique offering for Grayhawk's families that provides a cost-effective integrated cyber security platform focused on small and medium sized businesses. This includes an account executive dedicated to serving their families and collaborating with the Family Office Services team on achieving their goals.

About Field Effect

Field effect believes organizations of all sizes deserve powerful cyber security solutions to protect them. The company's threat detection, monitoring, training and compliance products and services are the results of years of research and development by the brightest talents in the cyber security industry. For more information, visit fieldeffect.com.

About Grayhawk Wealth

Grayhawk Wealth was founded to simplify the complexities that confront those who possess multi-generational wealth. Today, the company consists of two divisions. The Chief Investment Office (CIO) provides custom portfolio management services for ultra-high net worth families, institutions, foundations, and endowments. It is differentiated by an independent perspective and open architecture with access to world class managers and strategies. The Family Office Services (FOS) division is uniquely positioned to provide solutions that range from creating a new Family Office Hub to supporting the needs of an existing single-family office.

Grayhawk Wealth has offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. For more information about Grayhawk, visit grayhawkwealth.com.

