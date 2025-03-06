Grasslands Mexico: New Subsidiary Enhances Agricultural Trade Across Latin America

REGINA, SK, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Grasslands Group of Companies is pleased to announce the opening of its new subsidiary, Grasslands Mexico, headquartered in Querétaro, Mexico, along with the establishment of a local office. This strategic expansion reinforces the company's commitment to strengthening relationships and improving efficiency in the agricultural sector while enhancing its ability to support partners across Latin America.

Led by Manuel Tadeo Martínez Morales, Director of Mexico & Latin America Markets, who brings over 15 years of industry expertise, the new subsidiary further enables Grasslands to provide responsive support, streamline communication, and offer tailored solutions to producers and purchasers. Known for his exceptional customer service and in-depth market knowledge, Manuel has built strong relationships throughout the region, helping Grasslands optimize supply chain operations for both organic and conventional agricultural products and ensuring greater access to high-quality goods globally.

"Expanding into Mexico is a strategic milestone that aligns with our vision for a more connected and efficient agricultural supply chain," said Sandy Zielinski, CEO & Founder of Grasslands. "With Manuel leading our efforts in the region, we are confident in our ability to deepen relationships, enhance support for our partners, and drive sustainable growth in the industry."

About Grasslands

Grasslands Group of Companies, with head offices located in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Mexico, is a global supplier of top-quality organic and conventional agricultural commodities and functional food ingredients. Their comprehensive range of services includes farm brokering, trading, and ingredient supply, connecting providers with purchasers and offering clients a diverse and reliable selection of agricultural products. Committed to delivering excellent customer service, Grasslands is a trusted partner in the industry, dedicated to meeting the unique needs of each client.

Grasslands Mexico Head Office

Blvd Paseo de la República #13020, Int. 307, Complejo WTC by Momentum, Col. Juriquilla, Querétaro, C.P. 76230

Media Contact: Meghan Zielinski, Chief Management & Branding Officer, [email protected]