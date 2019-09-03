Grant Thornton LLP welcomes The Raber Mattuck Group

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Grant Thornton LLP, one of Canada's leading professional services firms providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services, is pleased to announce its union with The Raber Mattuck Group in Vancouver.

"Over the years, we have maintained our commitment to client service while growing, and this is the next step in our journey. We chose Grant Thornton because of their similar values and approach, and our dedication to delivering professional and personalized service will not change," said Meyer Mattuck, Partner, The Raber Mattuck Group. "We are excited that our clients will now have access to a number of additional services and resources to help them navigate the future and reach their goals."

For over 25 years, The Raber Mattuck Group has provided a wide range of business advisory services. The firm's culture has been built on the philosophy that establishing a strong personal relationship with all of their clients—large and small—is paramount. The firm prides itself on taking interest in each client's situation to understand their goals and needs. The new relationship adds 12 professionals to Grant Thornton, which includes two partners, Meyer Mattuck and Nathalie Abramovich.

"We're very pleased to welcome The Raber Mattuck Group of Vancouver to Grant Thornton," said John Harris, Managing Partner, Grant Thornton LLP. "By joining forces, we strengthen our commitment to serving our clients and communities as we continue to grow across Canada."

The office will remain at the following address: 410 Airport Square, 1200 West 73rd Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6P 6G5.

About Grant Thornton LLP in Canada

Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to private and public organizations. We help dynamic organizations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Grant Thornton LLP is a Canadian member of Grant Thornton International Ltd, whose member and correspondent firms operate in over 130 countries worldwide. A listing of Grant Thornton offices and contact information can be found at: www.GrantThornton.ca.

SOURCE Grant Thornton LLP

For further information: Grant Thornton LLP, Lisa Heerensperger, Senior Manager, Regional Marketing, Western Canada, T +1 780 401 8251, E Lisa.Heerensperger@ca.gt.com